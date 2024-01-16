SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– While a majority of Nebraska roads are safe to drive on, Emergency Management officials are continuing to push large snow piles off the roads.

“In 2009, 2010, was probably a little worse than this,” said Deanna Hagberg, the Dakota County Emergency Manager.

Other than a little bit of snow on the roads, South Sioux City streets are safe to drive on. However, the medians and the piles of snow on the side are still a work in progress.

“Our county roads have at least opened up a majority of it,” Dixon County Emergency Manager Shea Scollard said. “They’re now working on widening all the roads.”

“In South Sioux,” Hagberg said, “the road guys have been out all day. They’ve been pulling the stacks of snow out of the center of Dakota Avenue. That’s a good thing, because that give a little more room on our Dakota Avenue to drive.”

Dixon County Emergency Management officials said it can take a week or two to clear off the county streets without additional snowfall while snow plows are working hard for 8 to 12 hours a day. However, Dixon County’s plow drivers are receiving a helping hand from their community.

“We’ve had several farmers and business owners bring their personal equipment out to help us open roads, to help us get farmers to their livestock,” Scollard said. “That’s just been tremendous help.”

Officials also wanted to remind drivers that, even if a road looks clear of snow, to continue with caution.

“If you are getting out on the roads that are semi-open, please slow down, take your time,” Scollard said. “Especially if you go out, let someone know you are out and about, and have a way to communicate if you do get stuck.”

“Allow yourself extra time to get there,” Hagberg said. “If you’re following cars, give them room.”

Emergency Management officials told KCAU 9 they are thankful for the hard work their snow plow drivers have put in this past week.