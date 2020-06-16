Nebraska small businesses, livestock producers may receive financial help from the state

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Some financial assistance may be available for Nebraska small businesses and livestock producers that struggled due to COVID-19.

The state will award grants of at least $12,000 as part of the Small Business Stabilization Grant.

The programs are a part of the $1.1 billion the state received from the federal government’s coronavirus relief package.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said state officials will distribute the money on a first-come, first-served basis.

The application window begins June 15 and ends June 26.

The Small Business Stabilization Grant is part of economic development grant programs in the state. You can learn more about them by clicking here.