MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — The Madison and Stanton County Sheriff’s Offices are investigating “suspicious fires.”

According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, there have been suspicious fires coming up in the area of Nebraska between Norfolk, Madison, and Stanton.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Stanton County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating the fires.

They are asking that anyone with any information or with fires to report to call 402-454-2110.