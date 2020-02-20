Nebraska school districts voice their concerns about two bills that would cut funding

School district superintendents from all over Nebraska spent the day in Lincoln, to voice their concerns about bills LB-974 and LB-1202.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska school districts are coming out against two bills under consideration by state legislators.

South Sioux City Community Schools (SSCC) Superintendent, Todd Storm said districts like his would lose funding if either of the bills pass.

“It’s going to be devastating in year one. But year two, year three will be astronomical deductions,” said Todd Strom.

Superintendent Strom wasn’t able to make it to Lincoln but watched the proceedings from his office.

LB-974 is Nebraska’s main property tax proposals which are built around projected state revenues.

The bill could give property owners a 7% to 9% tax reduction and agricultural landowners a 10% to 12% reduction.

LB-1202 would give tax credits to corporate donors to subsidize private school tuition.

Those tax funds would come from the general fund. Either way, Strom said, districts lose money.

“There needs to be some type of property tax relief. But this is definitely not the vehicle to do such. It will come at a great expense to our students’ education and the future of Nebraska,” said SSCC Superintendent Strom.

Strom said even though South Sioux City is the 20th largest school district in Nebraska it also has some of the lowest property valuations.

“South Sioux is a school district that has many needs over 72% of our population gets free and reduced lunches. We have a high ELL population with students whose home language is a different language. They have great needs,” said Marla Grier, South Sioux City School Board member.

LB-974 was designed to add needed relief for farmers, but some say that’s not an issue in South Sioux City because it doesn’t depend on agriculture-based funding.

Superintendent Strom said if the bills do pass they will need to find ways to add new taxes since they already have one of the lowest costs for students in the state.