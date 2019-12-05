Nebraska roadway getting permanent striping

JACKSON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska roadway is getting a much-needed touch-up this week.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (DOT) saying a permanent striping project for U.S. 20 is underway.

Drivers in Jackson are asked to watch out for cones along the center and to expect some delays.

This phase of the project will be done on Friday, with weather permitting.

Traffic will have to use the outside lanes in each direction with a turning lane in the center.

The project is expected to be fully completed by next spring.