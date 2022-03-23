LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for $120 million in federal housing assistance for Nebraska won final approval from lawmakers, but still faces some big hurdles.

Lawmakers passed the measure through a third and final vote, 26-15. Eight state senators abstained from voting.

Ricketts has strongly objected to the measure, and overriding his veto would require votes from at least 30 lawmakers.

The Republican governor has argued that Nebraska has the nation’s lowest unemployment rate, and the state only used about 40% of the rental assistance money that came in an earlier round of federal funding.