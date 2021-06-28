Nebraska Regional Poison Center reminds public of common summer dangers

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Regional Poison Center has sent out a reminder about potential dangers during the Fourth of July holiday.

According to the Nebraska Regional Poison Center, seasonal poison prevention and safety are a high priority, and they want to remind the public that fun times can sometimes lead to a call to the poison center.

Bites/Stings

During the summer, people report bee stings and spider or snake bites. Officials said it’s important to monitor the sting or bite in the first hour, and ice can be used if it’s not a snake bite.

Insect Repellents

The poison center states people should use bug repellents with a concentration of less than 20% of DEET. They also recommend only using the spray outside and wash affected skin with soap and water after coming inside.

Glow Sticks/Hydrocarbons/Fireworks

Gasoline, kerosene, lighter fluids, and torch fuels should be kept out of children’s reach and sight. Glow stick liquid can cause irritation to the body, and fireworks can be toxic if swallowed.

Food Poisoning

The poison center says hot foods should be kept hot, and cold foods should be kept cold. Meat should also be thoroughly cooked.

Pool Chlorine

Pools with too much chlorine can cause burning or redness, and officials recommend rinsing yourself off and reporting the chlorine saturation if exposed. Chlorine pool tablets can cause coughing or chest tightness while opening, and if exposed, you should call the poison center and go to fresh air.

The Nebraska Regional Poison Center can be contacted by calling 1-800-222-1222. Visit their website for more information.