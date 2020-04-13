Nebraska program allows first responders to quarantine at hotels

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is rolling out a pilot program to assist first responders such as health care workers, EMS, law enforcement and corrections officers in dealing with potential exposure to COVID-19.

DHHS said the concern of these workers after finishing their shift is whether they could potentially expose loved ones to the virus because of the daily requirements of their job.

The program aims to reduce spread by allowing participants to quarantine at participating hotels in an effort to protect their families from exposure.

Accommodations are for those frontline employees who cannot quarantine at home or cohabitate with someone who is deemed high-risk, DHHS said.

Should a first responder begin showing signs of COVID-19 they will be able to self-isolate and receive appropriate care if needed, DHHS said.

Interested individuals can call (833) 220-0018 to request a room. This line will be staffed from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days a week. Messages left on the after-hours voicemail will be returned the following day.

Turnaround time for a site placement will not be immediate but will be within 24 hours. These sites are not open to the general public. Lancaster County workers must coordinate directly with their employer.

Upon arrival, individuals checking-in will be asked to present their employee ID to verify their registration.

