Nebraska National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Dakota County may have only reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but with a county total over 1,000 cases, the Nebraska National Guard is continuing to provide testing to the public.

On Wednesday, the Dakota County Health Department director said pop-up sites like the one in Dakota County help give them a better look at the presence of COVID-19 in the state.

“This is just to provide more access for those who maybe couldn’t get into the doctor’s office or weren’t provided a test to get tested. When we are contacted with the results we will reach out to those individuals whether positive or negative,” Natasha Ritchison with the Dakota County Health Department said.

She also said they will then provide additional guidance on what to do next if someone tested positive and conduct contact tracing.