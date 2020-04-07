Nebraska mom’s delivery plans upended by COVID-19 changes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – As the COVID-19 outbreak changes how hospitals operate around the County, expecting moms are being impacted.

One Nebraska mom said the pandemic has caused her to change her delivery plans.

Jennifer Janes is 34 weeks pregnant. She’s expecting her second child, a daughter, in May.

She planned to give birth at Bellevue Medical Center, but due to COVID-19, Janes must now deliver her baby in midtown Omaha.

“Probably like the last couple weeks I would say [I] was like, ‘Oh crap, we have to change our whole plan,”‘ Janes said.

Nebraska Medicine is consolidating its labor and delivery services to create extra bed space for covid-19 patients at its bellevue facility .

Janes’ doctor may have to switch to COVID-19 care so she could end up with a different doctor for delivery.

“You kind of bond on a personal level with this doctor for the past 8 months so she kind of knows who you are,” Janes said. “So walking into a doctor who you don’t know, you have to tell your needs all over again and what your wants and needs are so it’s kind of hard,” she said.

Area hospitals have taken several steps to avoid the spread of the virus.

“Even at my appointments now it’s like, there’s checkpoints at every door, Janes said. Even driving up to the doctor, they’re like what are you here for, do you have any of these symptoms and then it’s like a ghost town in the doctor’s office.”

Janes said being pregnant during the pandemic is challenging.

“You just want to get out, you want to breathe fresh air, she said. “You feel, ugh, all the time so it’s kind of hard.”

Nebraska Medicine’s policy only allows one healthy adult per labor and delivery patient.

And while Janes said she understands all of the safety measures she feels for all moms-to-bo, especially first-time mothers.

“All those moments, that we kind of are missing out on because of this virus–and I totally get the precautions and what we should do to stop it but at the same time for us moms who are going through this it’s kind of hard.”

Janes said the key to getting through this time is patience.

“There’s nothing you can do, you just gotta ride it out,” Janes said.

Nebraska Medicine is trying to help patients like Janes by offering video tours of its labor and delivery unit.

You can learn more about Nebraska Medicine’s Labor and Delivery Unit, here.

