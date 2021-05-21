Nebraska Medal of Honor recipients honored in walk across the state

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) — For the past 11 days, dozens of heroes have been walking to honor the recipients of the Nebraska Medal of Honor, in what will be a total of 432 miles.

“Sometimes, you think it gets a little tough and then you look at the badge of who you’re honoring and you think about what they went through, so yes it’s a little windy, yes the hills steep, maybe it’s a little hot, maybe it’s raining, but it’s nothing compared to what these heroes have done,” organizer Ken Hanel said.

74 Nebraska men have earned the nation’s highest Medal of Honor, a medal Daryl Harrison and Ken Hanel believe should be honored more than once.

“This highway means the world to us as far as doing it correctly. We also did it so the states that have yet to get this should be done,” Harrison said. “We call it walk the walk, and that’s for a reason.”

Participants are doing this walk by alternating in six mile segments, for a total of 36 miles a day. Every segment is dedicated to a medal of honor recipient

“Two days ago, we found out we lost medal receipt Charles Hagemesiter. He was supposed to attend our event,” said Harrison.

Hagemeister was one of the two only living receipts from Nebraska.

“Most of our recipients die in action, so the ones that survive are a close knit family from what I’m learning.”

By Saturday, the group will have visited 11 communities, which have all greeted the walkers upon arrival with fire trucks, crowds and waiving of flags

“It’s been incredible, you can’t describe the feeling,” Hanel said. “It’s heartfelt when you see the children on the street.”

