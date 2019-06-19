Nebraska man’s murder trial delayed until Thursday

WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – Day three of a highly publicized Nebraska murder trial was cancelled Wednesday after multiple complications at the courtroom.

Aubrey Trail, 52, is accused of killing Sydney Loofe in November 2017. When Trail failed to appear Wednesday morning, the judge called a recess.

The case was expected to resume at 1 p.m., but reports of a juror blogging about the case forced Judge Vicki Johnson to again delay and eventually adjourned for the day.

The court heard opening statements Tuesday. Prosecutors said Trail and Bailey Boswell planned the young woman’s abduction with intent to kill, citing the brutal nature of her murder.

“It’s more than just a first-degree murder. This was a planned seduction to kill somebody. The somebody is Sydney Loofe, and the people planning the seduction are Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail,” Sandra Allen with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said.

The defense argued the circumstances surrounding her death are not clear.

“I just want the jury to focus on the death of Sydney Loofe, and what lead to that. And what brought that about and what occurred thereafter is something we believe is not really relevant. It doesn’t pertain to the fact the death originally took place, from your argument, what did happen to Sydney Loofe. I think it’s been consistent throughout. It was an accidental death. It wasn’t really planned,” said Trail’s defense attorney, Ben Murray.

Aubrey trail faces a possible death sentence if convicted. The trial is expected to last three weeks.