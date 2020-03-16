Nebraska man’s body found inside SUV that had landed in creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A man was found dead in the front seat of his sport utility vehicle that had landed in a Lancaster County creek after running off a road.

The SUV was spotted in the creek south of Lincoln by a passer-by Saturday, and deputies discovered the body of Richard Felsing inside.

Authorities say Felsing crashed as he was headed to his home in Crete after a Lincoln party Friday night.

He was westbound on Saltillo Road when the SUV went out of control. Authorities say it ran off the roadway and fell about 10 feet into the creek bed.

Latest Stories