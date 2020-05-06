Closings
Nebraska man who shot at Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced to 25 years

Local News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 27-year-old Nebraska man who shot at an Iowa State Patrol trooper after a traffic stop has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Anthony Wells, 27, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to five counts connected to the confrontation in December in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Journal say as part of his plea, an attempted murder charge was dropped.

Prosecutors said Walls was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation.

He fled on foot as the trooper was trying to arrest him for a domestic assault warrant.

As he was being pursued, Walls fired twice at the trooper, who was not hit and did not return fire. 

