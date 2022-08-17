MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska man was killed in a crash between Madison and Norfolk Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a three-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Highway and 832 Road between Madison and Norfolk around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The release indicated, an SUV, driven by Julio Cesar Hernandez, 37, of Madison, had stalled and was parked diagonally along Highway 81 in the northbound lane. A second car stopped to offer assistance and a passenger indentified as Roger Beard, 61, of Norfolk, exited the car to offer assistance, according to the release.

As Beard was standing near Hernandez’s SUV, a third car driven by Jose Lombana, 24, of Norfolk, struck the right rear corner of Hernandez’s car which then hit Beard throwing him several feet from the site and was killed instantly.

Hernandez’s vehicle rolled over pinning Hernandez. Passers-by stopped and assisted in rolling the Hernandez vehicle back onto its wheels.

Hernandez was transported by Norfolk Fire and Rescue to a local hospital and Lombana was transported by LifeNet to a Sioux City hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by Nebraska State Patrol. Next of kin have been notified.

The NSP was assisted by Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, and Madison Fire and Rescue.