Nebraska man gets prison after Plymouth County thefts

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dakota City man was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Plymouth County District Court on felony criminal offense charges.

Darin J. Raymond was sentenced Feb. 26, 2020 on three counts of burglary in the third degree. The felonies took place in late November 2019 in rural Plymouth County.

The 42-year-old defendant was taken to the Iowa Department of Corrections by the Plymouth County Sheriff to serve his sentence.

The court suspended all fines but ordered the defendant to pay restitution to the victims of his offenses

