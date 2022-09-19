WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Police in Wayne, Nebraska reported that a motorcyclist died following a crash at an intersection.

According to a release, police responded to a report of an injury accident around 6:25 p.m. Saturday on the east side of Wayne near the intersection of 7th Street (Highway 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles.

The release indicated a 2005 Honda motorcycle trike driven by Warren Habrock, 71,of rural Emerson, Nebraska, was travelling west on 7th Street. A 2008 Ford Focus driven by an 18-year-old woman from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was travelling east on 7th Street and began turning north onto Centennial Road in direct path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the vehicle, ejecting the motorcycle driver from the bike. The driver of the motorcycle and an 18-year-old woman passenger of the car were transported to the nearest hospital by ambulance and the driver of the car was transported later by private vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the car were treated and later released after receiving treatment for their injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle trike succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Traffic was routed around the scene for several hours while investigators were on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Wayne Police were assisted at the scene by the Wayne County Sheriffs Office, Wayne Fire & Rescue and Providence Medical Center Ambulance Personnel.

