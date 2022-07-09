STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Stanton man was arrested Thursday afternoon for theft and trespassing.

According to a release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a complaint of an unlawful entry and theft at a Stanton residence on the eastside of town.

The investigation identified a suspect had entered the attached garage and taken several items of value and left the scene on foot.

The suspect was quickly identified as Kenneth Claussen Jr., 57, of Stanton, and he was later located in Stanton by the Sheriff’s office and placed under arrest for Theft, Criminal Trespass and Obstructing a Police Officer, Claussen ultimately admitted to the the thefts and the stolen property was recovered at his residence.

Claussen was booked at the Sheriff’s office and is scheduled to appear in court in August.