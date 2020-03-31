Nebraska man arrested on child sexual assault charges

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – A Chase County man has been arrested on multiple charges following an investigation into reported sexual assaults of a child Monday.

Richard Butt, 66, of Imperial, Nebraska, was arrested for first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault of a child.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said they were notified in February by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that a series of assaults had been reported to them.

Officials said they immediately opened an investigation, which determined that the assaults began in 2015 and continued into 2020.

Butt has been booked into the Chase County Jail.

NSP said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.

