Wakefield man arrested for possessing sexually explicit conduct

Jose Fregoso. Photo courtesy of the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office.

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska man was arrested on July 29 for possessing of sexually explicit conduct.

According to a press release from the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Fregoso, 27, of Wakefield, was arrested for possession of sexually explicit conduct, which is a felony that can be punishable up to 20 years in prison.

Nebraska State Patrol is investigating this incident, and more charges may be added.

Fregoso posted 10% of his $100,000 bond and was released. His Dixon County Court appearance is scheduled for August 24.

