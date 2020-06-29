Nebraska man arrested for protection order violation, drugs

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska man was arrested for a protection order violation and possession of illegal drugs in Stanton County on Saturday.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12 p.m. on Saturday, they had contact with a mother and her son at a Woodland Park residence in regards to a protection order violation.

The protection order was issued against the son, which forbids any contact with his mother, due to previous acts/threats of violence.

Officials said a subsequent investigation revealed that the son, Kyle Kirstine, 38, was illegally at the house and further in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, as well as a probation violation.

He was jailed for his violations.

His mother, Debra Udell, 59, was also arrested for obstructing a police officer and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was later released from custody.

Both Kristine and Udell were given court dates to appear in August.

He was arrested last year at the same house for threatening to kill Udell and later served a jail sentence for that offense.

Kristine also previously served a prison sentence for a similar offense that was committed in Madison County, Nebraska.

