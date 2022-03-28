STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Law enforcement arrested a man for allegedly driving recklessly while intoxicated near Norfolk on Sunday night.

According to a release, a deputy with the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle about ten miles east of Norfolk for speeding 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. Highway 275 at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver was identified as Larry Santillan, 24, of Central City, and found to be intoxicated and tested more than three times the legal limit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Santillan was charged with speeding, driving while intoxicated (above .150% BAC.), and reckless driving. He was booked at the Stanton County Sheriff’s office and later released on a bond set by the 7th judicial District.

He has an initial court appearance in April, according to the press release.