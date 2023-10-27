STANTON COUNTY, Neb (KCAU) — A man was arrested after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and led police into a high-speed pursuit.

According to a press release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Thursday at 9 p.m. of a motorcycle fleeing a traffic stop in Wayne County near Hoskins.

The report states the fleeing suspect entered Stanton County on Highway 35 driving at high speeds with no headlights or taillights. A pursuit was initiated as the suspect continued south at high speeds.

The report stated that the suspect then entered the four-lane portion of Highway 35 and began driving southbound in the northbound lanes against oncoming traffic. The suspect drove through the east ditch onto old Highway 35 and entered Woodland Park. They allegedly abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot.

Authorities later identified the suspect, and he was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office near his Norfolk residence around 9:45 p.m.

Authorities say Austin Warburton, 19, of Laurel, was booked and jailed on a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willing reckless driving, and having no motorcycle License. Additional charges are possible in Wayne County.