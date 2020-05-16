Nebraska man arrested after fleeing from Storm Lake Police multiple times

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Nebraska man was arrested after fleeing from the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) multiple times on Thursday night.

The SLPD arrested Adrian Zavala, 29, of Nebraska, on the following charges:

OWI 2nd offense, an aggravated misdemeanor

Eluding, a Class D Felony

Interference with a Police K9, a serious misdemeanor

Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, a simple misdemeanor

Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, a simple misdemeanor

Driving while Revoked, a serious misdemeanor

According to the SLPD, at about 9:23 p.m. on Thursday, one of their officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed in the 300 block on Flindt Drive in Storm Lake.

Officials said the vehicle, driven by Zavala, failed to stop and led police on a pursuit that traveled through Lakeside and Storm Lake and eventually stopped after the vehicle hit a mailbox in the 200 block of Birch Street in Lakeside.

Authorities reported that he got out of the vehicle, fled from the police, and was captured by an SLPD K9 after a short distance.

Police said Zavala was taken into custody by SPLD and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department and placed into a patrol vehicle but he escaped from the vehicle and was again apprehended by officials a short distance away without further incident.

Officials reported that he was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries that he suffered during the SLPD K9 deployment.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department further charged Zavala with escape from custody, a Class D Felony.

SLPD said two of its patrol vehicles sustained minor damage due to the collisions with Zavala’s vehicle and no officers were injured during the incident.

He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $15,699 bond.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted in the incident by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department.

