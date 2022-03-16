PENDER, Neb. (KCAU) — A long-term care facility in Pender, Nebraska has announced it will be closing its doors after many efforts to keep the facility open.

Legacy Garden Rehabilitation & Living Center has announced their planned closure for May 14th in an announcement on their website.

“We are extremely saddened to be closing the doors of our long-term rehabilitation and living center, operated by the Pender Community Hospital District,” said Mike Minert, chairman of the board for the Pender Community Hospital District and Pender Care Centre District Board of Directors. “The staffing crisis of healthcare workers has deeply affected our organization. We have reached a point that we are at risk of being unable to provide the quality of care our residents deserve with the number of staff we have. Our resident safety is our number one concern and will continue to be as we work through this transition.”

The facility has provided care for the community for over 50 years.

This closure is just one out of many that have happened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic around the country.

Over the next 60 days, staff will be assisting 18 residents and their families transition to area skilled care facilities of their choice as a part of a closure plan with the State of Nebraska.

“We cannot thank our Legacy Garden staff enough for the sacrifice they have made and the commitment that they have shown to our organization and our residents. They have made such a lasting impact on our residents and their quality of life,” said Minert. “All 15 full-time and part-time Legacy Garden staff are being asked to continue to work and receive their current pay through the transition period. Legacy Garden staff are encouraged to review and apply for current job openings at Pender Community Hospital. Staff that continue to successfully perform their duties throughout the transition will be supported in a number of ways, including a stay/severance package.”