Nebraska Legislature suspends 2020 legislative session

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Legislature announced on Monday that the 2020 legislative session has been suspended.

Senator Jim Scheer, Speaker of the Legislature, said in a statement that it’s not in session Tuesday and is postponed until further notice.

He said Nebraska Legislature made the decision based on “the health and safety of the state and to protect the health of the members in the body.”

Read the full statement from Senator Scheer below.