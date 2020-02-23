Nebraska lawmakers pick priorities as time starts to run out

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Crunch time is coming for Nebraska lawmakers now that this year’s session is nearly halfway over, and they’ve winnowed down their bills to a few top priorities.

Lawmakers each get one “priority bill” per session, and committees get two.

The designation is critical because priority bills get debated before all others, and with more long debates expected in the 60-day session, they’re the only ones with a chance of passing this year.

Friday was the deadline for lawmakers and committees to pick their priorities.

The list includes tax, abortion and child welfare measures.