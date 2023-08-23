SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nebraska representative Adrian Smith stopped in Sioux City on Wednesday to talk about various issues.

One of the issues Smith talked about included the year-round sale of E15. Smith stated that the federal policy that limits the sale of E15 in the summer needs to be updated.

“It’s not a mandate, it’s simply allowing the sale,” Smith said, “Technology is right beside this and it’s so important that we bring federal policies up to date and the EPA hasn’t reacted in the way that I think they should and the way that science would point to.”

Smith added that the year-round E15 sales need to be codified into law so it’s not left to interpretations from the executive branch.