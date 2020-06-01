Nebraska kicks off 1st day of lighter virus restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska bars, zoos, swimming pools and other public venues are now allowed to reopen even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom as a major public health threat.

The new, lighter restrictions approved by Gov. Pete Ricketts went into effect Monday in 89 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

The new rules will also allow non-contact sports such as baseball, softball and volleyball to resume practices on Monday, and games can begin on June 18.

Rodeos can also resume Monday, but contact sports such as football, basketball and wrestling will remain prohibited.

Ricketts imposed the rules to try to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and overwhelming the state’s hospitals,

