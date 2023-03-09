LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Ten Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) K9s now have bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a nonprofit with a mission to provide assistance to police dogs.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity established in 2009 with the goal of providing high-quality vests to police dogs and other law enforcement dogs. According to Vested Interest, bulletproof and stab proof vests can save dogs’ lives.

Dogs over the age of 20 months and working for a law enforcement agency are eligible for the program, as are dogs that have expired vests. All Vested Interests vests are custom fitted and have a 5-year warranty after which they need to be replaced.

Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

To date, nearly 5,000 vests have been donated with an approximate value of $6.9 million.

Four of the NSP K9 vests were sponsored by individuals, including families from Washington and California, while the other six vests came from the general funds of the organization. All vests are embroidered with a sentiment coming from the donor or the organization.

According to NSP, donations to the charity are entirely tax deductible. The vests are $960 for a single vest but the organization also accepts donations of any amount. Those interested in finding out more can visit the Vested Interest website.