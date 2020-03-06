Nebraska inmate dies while serving child pornography sentence

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The entrance of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Tecumseh, Neb., is seen Tuesday, May 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KCAU) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) in Nebraska died while serving his four to seven year sentence Friday.

Gary Landanger, 72, died shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, officials said. He had been incarcerated since Sep. 2, 2015.

Landanger was imprisoned on possession of child pornography and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct charges out of Wayne County, Nebraska.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, Landanger was being treated for a medical condition.

Officials said Landanger’s cause of death has not yet been determined. A grand jury is set to conduct an investigation.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories