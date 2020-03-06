Nebraska inmate dies while serving child pornography sentence

The entrance of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Tecumseh, Neb., is seen Tuesday, May 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KCAU) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) in Nebraska died while serving his four to seven year sentence Friday.

Gary Landanger, 72, died shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, officials said. He had been incarcerated since Sep. 2, 2015.

Landanger was imprisoned on possession of child pornography and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct charges out of Wayne County, Nebraska.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, Landanger was being treated for a medical condition.

Officials said Landanger’s cause of death has not yet been determined. A grand jury is set to conduct an investigation.

