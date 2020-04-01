Nebraska hunters, recreationists given health guidelines amid COVID-19 outbreak

Chat Canyon WMA, Cherry County, acquired in 2013 and opened in 2014 in cooperation with Nebraska Forest Service as the state’s first Forestry and Wildlife Management Area. NFS will use the area to demonstrate forest management practices. US Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, Nebraska Environmental Trust and National Wild Turkey Federation also partners. Fowler, Sept. […]

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Games and Parks Commission is advising hunters, anglers, and other outdoor enthusiasts to honor CDC and other health organizations’ guidelines to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“Outdoor recreation has long been an important part of our way of life for relaxing and getting in touch with nature, and many people are turning to outdoor recreation as they seek comfort during this monumental public crisis. As we head outdoors during this time, though, we need to be smart about it and follow physical distancing and other existing guidelines and directives concerning the prevention of coronavirus transfer,” Jim Douglas, director of Games and Parks said.

Under the provisions of an executive order by Governor Pete Ricketts this week, nonresidents who do not already have a permid for Nebraska’s spring turkey season will not be able to get one.

For hunters who do have a permit, the agency is recommending to stay at least 6 feet away from others, including fellow hunters and property owners.

They recommend following the 6 foot rule for other forms of outdoor recreation, including fishing, hiking, and boating.

To avoid face-to-face encounters, hunters should gain permission from landowners in advance by phone or internet and avoid knocking on doors wihle seeking a place to pursue turkeys.

To avoid contact, concerned landowners may put a sign on their door with a message for any hunters who might visit.

Other guidelines for the public include spreading out in the field, limiting travel distance from your home, avoiding congested parking lots, trailheads, and other access sites.

Recreationists should research their trip in advance as campgrounds and other usual amenities may be temporarily closed to the public.

It is also recommended that people should carry all needed supplies for their activities to lessen the chance of encounters with others while stopping at businesses, along with proper hygiene at gas pumps, restrooms, boat ramps, and other high-traffic locations.

Anyone who is sick, has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, has knowingly been exposed to a sick individual, or has travelled outside of the country or any areas impacted by community spread of COVID-19 should stay at home.

The Game and Parks Agency closed all parks offices and commission offices which includes service and education centers and other facilities in late March.

These facilities along with state park and recreation area lodges, cabins, and public shower buildings will also be closed through April with a possible extension period.

For the most up-to-date information on closures and event cancellations or postponements click here.

