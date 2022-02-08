INMAN, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska fire department fought a house fire that ignited a nearby field on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the O’Neill Fire & Rescue, a house was fully engulfed in flames when officials were called to the scene of a fire near Inman.

The fire department said the water supply was from a tanker shuttle with mutual aid from Ewing and Page. The wind had allowed embers to start a nearby field on fire, as well.

The state fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire, and the O’Neill fire team has extended their thanks to their help from Page, Ewing, and Prouty County.