HOMER, Iowa (KCAU) — For the past few years, a man in Homer, Nebraska has made several animatronic displays in his yard in hopes of bringing a little bit of fright to trick-or-treaters.

The first year Chris Long started decorating his home, he bought an inflatable display. However, after seeing videos online of motorized decorations, he knew he could do better than an inflatable.

“People started sending me some TikToks, some YouTube links, some Instagram stuff here and there and I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool. I could probably make something like that,'” said Long.

Once he started creating his first animatronic, he felt addicted to the idea and continued to make six displays over the next few years. To make the animatronics come to life, Long uses recycled pieces and parts of old cars from his job as a mechanic.

“I had some stuff laying around at the place that I work, and I was like well I could probably make one of those, and shoot, the big box stores, they’ve got the same thing. But I could probably make it a third of the cost and add my own little spice to it,” said Long.

From start to finish, each animatronic takes five to ten hours to put together and paint. However, he never lets his creations take time away from his wife and daughter. Long said his favorite part about Halloween is spending time with his family as they hand out candy and listen to what kids say about the animatronics.

“I do get a kick out of just people’s reactions. That’s probably the biggest thing is oh that’s really cool and you built that? You know, that’s my biggest tickle, I guess. It’s just that self-satisfaction feeling knowing that anybody can go and buy something but knowing that you built it. that makes it all worth it,” said Long.