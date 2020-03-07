Nebraska health officials request Special Olympics participants to voluntary self-quarantine

LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) – Nebraska health officials are investigating a possible exposure to a presumptive positive case of coronavirus at Fremont Family YMCA.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is requesting for basketball players, coaches, and team staff who participated in the Special Olympics event at the Fremont Family YMCA on February 29 to self-quarantine to limit exposure of COVID-19.

People who were at the event from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. are also asked to monitor themselves for the development of COVID-19 symptoms until March 14.

“We’re asking for basketball players, coaches, and team staff who participated this event on February 29, 2020, to either self-report to the Nebraska public health online system or contact their local health department for guidance and next steps. Informing the local health department is the most direct way to ensure timely medical care if needed and to minimize the potential risk to others,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for DHHS.

The Nebraska DHHS said spectators of the Special Olympics events and others who were in the YMCA facility on February 29 are at a much lower risk.

Health officials said there’s evidence to suggest that COVID-19 doesn’t stay in the environment for an extended period of time.

DHHS said without ongoing contamination from people who are sick, the Fremont Family YMCA isn’t a risk for ongoing exposure.

They can self-monitor and contact a local health department or their health care provider if they start to develop symptoms.

Symptoms of the coronavirus can appear between two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Nebraska DHHS said the most common symptoms reported are:

Fever of greater than 100.4F

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficult breathing

Currently, there is no vaccine or medicine to protect yourself against COVID-19.

For the full release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, click here.