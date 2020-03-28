Nebraska health officials announce seven new cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 96

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announces seven more positive cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 96 cases.

DHHS said out of the 2,006 tested in the state as of March 28, there are 1,904 negative tests.

Nebraska health officials also announced there are two deaths in the state on Friday.

On Friday, there were 16 people that tested positive for the virus.

Here’s the full list of all the counties in Nebraska that have at least one positive case of the coronavirus:

Douglas: 51

Sarpy: 11

Washington: 5

Buffalo: 4

Lancaster: 4

Lincoln: 3

Hall: 3

Knox: 2

Dodge: 2

Saunders: 2

Adams: 2

Cass: 2

Kearney: 1

Madison: 1

Nemaha: 1

Dawson: 1

On Saturday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska’s third COVID-19 related Directed Health Measure (DHM) will be in effect until May 6, unless renewed.

The following counties in the state’s DHM are Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York.

DHM requires restaurants and bars to close down their dining rooms and move to takeout service, delivery, and/or curbside service only until further notice.

It also shuts down schools, theatres, gymnasium, churches, and other confined indoor and outdoor space.

The schools in those areas, however, are to operate without students in the buildings. The restriction doesn’t apply to the staff that work inside of the schools.

It also doesn’t apply to daycares that may be working at a school.

The first DHM was issued on March 18 to Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties and is in effect until April 30.

The second DHM was issued a week later on March 25 for Dodge, Lancaster, Saunders, and Washington counties and in effect until at least May 6.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.