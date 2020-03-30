Nebraska health officials announce 14 more cases of COVID-19, raises state total to 128

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – On Sunday night, Nebraska health officials announce 14 more positive cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 128 cases.

Due to the increasing number of confirmed cases being reported, the state’s health department map only shows 120 positive cases.

According to the health departments across the state, the 14 new cases are:

Nine in Douglas County – no further information has been released at this time.

Two in Lancaster County – a woman in her 20s who returned from Mexico on March 17 and is self-quarantined and a woman in her 80s who traveled to New Orleans on March 6 who developed symptoms on March 18 and is self-quarantined.

One in Adams County – a woman under 20-years-old who’s currently in self-isolation. She reported minimal symptoms, including loss of smell and taste. The case is linked to the county’s second case. Both attended an event in Hall County on March 14.

One in Scotts Bluff County – man in his 30s that lives in Scotts Bluff County. Health officials said that the case is not connected to the recently confirmed case in Goshen County, Wyoming.

One in Washington County – a woman in her 90s and self-isolating at home.

Here’s the full list of counties that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 in Nebraska:

Douglas: 66

Sarpy: 11

Washington: 9

Hall: 6

Lancaster: 6

Buffalo: 5

Lincoln: 5

Adams: 3

Dodge: 3

Cass 2

Knox 2

Madison 2

Saunders: 2

Dawson 1

Gosper 1

Kearney 1

Nemaha 1

Platte 1

Scotts Bluff 1

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.