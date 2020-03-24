Nebraska health officials announce 11 new cases of COVID-19, including first case in Madison County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced 11 more cases of COVID-19 in the state, including the first case in Madison County.

The 11 additional cases include:

A man and a woman in their 60s who live in Washington County. Both have recently traveled and are self-isolating at home.

A woman in her 30s from Madison County who’s self-isolating at home.

Three cases in Sarpy County

One case in Cass County.

Four cases in Douglas County.

As of Monday night, there are 61 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.