Nebraska health officials announce 10 new cases of COVID-19, state total is 48

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced on Saturday night that there are ten additional positive cases of COVID-19.

The 10 cases were identified in three counties: Lancaster, Buffalo, and Douglas.

In Lancaster County, the first new case is a family member of the 48-year-old man from Lincoln that tested positive on Friday.

That family member is self-isolating at home.

The person started to develop symptoms on March 18 and had limited exposure to others in the community. The close contacts are currently quarantined.

The second new case that was announced on Sunday is a man in his 50s from Buffalo County.

He has minor symptoms of COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating at home.

He’s a family member of the first case, a woman in her 40s with minor symptoms who’s self-isolating at home, that was announced in the county on Friday.

The eight cases in Douglas County are either travel-related or close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Three cases are travel-related and three are contacts of a positive coronavirus case. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), those six cases are a mix of men and women.

There are two more travel-related cases, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s, that were confirmed late Friday night with further investigation conducted on Saturday.

DCHD said there are more cases that remain under investigation.

On Sunday, Douglas County has 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of March 21, the total positive cases of the coronavirus in the state is 48.

All of the local health departments in the state with COVID-19 have initiated close contact investigations.

Those investigations are to identify the people who came into close contact with a positive case to help prevent further spread of the virus.

All of those identified close contacts will be self-quarantined and be actively monitored twice-a-day by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Health officials said travelers should assume that COVID-19 is present at the places they have visited and traveled through and should follow these recommendations:

All of the people returning from travel, either international or domestic, should limit public interactions, practice social distancing, and self-monitor for symptoms.

Those travelers from regions with widespread sustained transmission including other countries and in the U.S., Seattle, New York City, and Santa Clara County, CA should immediately self-quarantine.

If you develop a fever or respiratory illness, you need to immediately self-isolate and report to a healthcare provider or local health department.

People unable to observe the 14-day self-quarantine should consult with their local health department about those appropriate actions.

Every healthcare worker who returns from travel should: Consult with a trained medical professional at their facility, for example, an infection preventionist or physician Establish a specific infection control protocol, such as home quarantine, self-monitoring, and personal protective equipment while at work, that mitigates patient and co-worker exposures



People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary healthcare provider to be screened over the phone.

According to the CDC, there are people who are at higher risk of getting very ill from the coronavirus including: