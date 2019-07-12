Nebraska Governor celebrates “Governor’s Cup” win with a statewide tour

Many communities in Siouxland are seeing economic growth and Nebraska as a whole is once again being recognized for business growth.

Back in June, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska had won the 2018 Governor’s Cup from Site Selection magazine for the most economic development projects per capita for the third consecutive year.

On Thursday Ricketts toured the state to celebrate the state’s latest business victory.



Ricketts made stops at two local businesses, Micheals and Weiland Door Company. He says Weiland door is one of the companies that made this award possible.

“We have won the Governors Cup now 3 years in a row for the most economic development project per capita and it’s companies like Weiland that are investing in our state, that are creating these job opportunities and allowing us to receive these governor cups,” said the governor.

Weiland Door this year remodeled and expanded its facility adding more jobs and economic growth. The founder of the company says it was an honor having Ricketts visit.

“It’s wonderful to receive recognition. That someone knows this, someone understands this. It’s also somewhat humbling because everyone out there is doing the same thing as us, just doing the same thing they do every day,” said Leon Weiland founder of Weiland Doors



The governor also made stops in Omaha, Columbus, and 2 other Nebraska cities.