OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment for the county court judge for the 6th Judicial District in the State on Thursday.

Sara Bauer of Fremont is currently an assistant city attorney in Council Bluffs. Bauer worked at many firms, mostly in Omaha but also at Copple and Rockey PC in Norfolk.

Bauer will be filling a vacancy that happened because of the resignation of Judge Douglas Luebe.

The 6th Judicial District covers Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington Counties.