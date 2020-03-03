Nebraska Gov. Ricketts said VP Pence pledged to help states with virus outbreak

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says federal officials are urging states to seek whatever federal resources they need to prepare for the COVID-19 virus as it spreads in the United States and to focus as much as possible on prevention.

Ricketts says he’s aiming to ensure that Nebraska is the “best-prepared state” to handle the virus if any cases are confirmed outside of quarantine areas.

His comments came after a conference call that included governors, Vice President Mike Pence, and state and federal health officials.

Ricketts says Nebraska is well-positioned thanks to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a major quarantine center for exposed patients, but people should remain vigilant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories