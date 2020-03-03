Nebraska Gov. Ricketts said VP Pence pledged to help states with virus outbreak

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says federal officials are urging states to seek whatever federal resources they need to prepare for the COVID-19 virus as it spreads in the United States and to focus as much as possible on prevention.

Ricketts says he’s aiming to ensure that Nebraska is the “best-prepared state” to handle the virus if any cases are confirmed outside of quarantine areas.

His comments came after a conference call that included governors, Vice President Mike Pence, and state and federal health officials.

Ricketts says Nebraska is well-positioned thanks to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a major quarantine center for exposed patients, but people should remain vigilant.