Nebraska Gov. Ricketts further limits events, gatherings to prevent spread of coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts met with cabinet members at the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), as he unveiled new guidance to further limiting public events and gatherings.

“We are updating Nebraska’s guidance for closures and event sizes to align with new guidance issued by the CDC late yesterday,” said Governor Ricketts.

The updates to event size and closure guidance that are effective immediately including:

Public events and gatherings are limited to 50 people or less statewide.

Bars and restaurants will move to takeout only on a regional basis when: A second community transmission case is confirmed in the Omaha area. One to two confirmed community transmission cases in Lincoln. One confirmed community transmission case for other Nebraska communities and Nebraska’s Educational Service Units.



Currently, there’s one community transmission case that has been reported in Nebraska.

SEOC’s role is to track cancelations and closures across the state, respond to any requests for assistance from local emergency managers, and develop a common operating picture to keep local officials aware of the evolving situation.

