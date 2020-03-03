Nebraska Gov. Ricketts fills vacant seat for County Court, Sixth Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – On Tuesday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Francis W. Barron III, of Arlington, to the County Court, Sixth Judicial District.

Barron is filling the vacancy seat that was created by Judge C. Matthew Samuelson’s retirement.

The Sixth Judicial District consists of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties.

Judge Barron’s main office will be in Blair, Washington County, Nebraska.

He will also cover Tekamah, Burt County, Nebraska and assist one day a week in Fremont, Dodge County, Nebraska.

Barron, 37, of Arlington, has served as Burt County Attorney since January 2015. Some of his duties as county attorney included prosecuting felony cases, dealing with child support matters, and representing and advising the Burt County Board.

He has also run a private practice in Tekamah since 2009, where he mainly focused on civil litigation.

While working at the private practice, he handled family law, corporation formation, debt defense cases, and represented the Winnebago Tribe.

Barron earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia and a Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan.

Judge Barron is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and the Dodge County Bar Association, where he served as president from May 2017 until May 2018.

He’s also taken part in the Nebraska Leadership Academy and volunteers as a coach for Arlington Youth Sports and the Fremont YMCA.

