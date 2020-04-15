Nebraska Gov. Ricketts clarifies Directed Health Measures as one Gretna shopping area plans to reopen in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Despite the state of Nebraska seeing a steady increase in coronavirus cases, owners of a major outdoor shopping area near Omaha said they plan on re-opening in April.

Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna said it hopes to help the state provide leadership in re-starting the country’s economy.

This is despite Governor Pete Ricketts’ issuing several Directed Health Measures that forced many businesses to close.

But Gov. Ricketts clarified those measures during his news conference on Tuesday.

“We didn’t close any shopping centers. So anybody who’s closed has did that on a voluntary basis with regard with those shopping centers. Anybody who’s operating must continue to follow all the guidelines we’ve set around ‘Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay connected. You’ve got to follow that 10 person rule with six foot social distancing as many stores have done that,” said Gov. Ricketts.

Gov. Ricketts also announced that restaurants in the state can now sell items like bread, milk, and toilet paper directly to consumers to help them stay afloat.