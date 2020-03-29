Nebraska Gov. Ricketts announces fourth Directed Health Measure for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a press briefing in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nebraska approved an $83.6 million emergency relief package Wednesday to help public health officials respond to new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise and Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded the list of counties where restaurants and bars will be forced to close their dining areas. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that Nebraska’s fourth COVID-19 related Directed Health Measure (DHM) that will be in effect until May 6 unless it’s renewed.

The following counties in the fourth DHM are Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties.

The fourth DHM will be in effect until May 6 unless it’s renewed.

DHM requires restaurants and bars to close down their dining rooms and move to takeout service, delivery, and/or curbside service only until further notice.

It also shuts down schools, theatres, gymnasium, churches, and other confined indoor and outdoor space.

DHM limits social gatherings such as weddings and funerals to 10 people.

The schools in those areas, however, are to operate without students in the buildings. The restriction doesn’t apply to the staff that work inside of the schools.

It also doesn’t apply to daycares that may be working at a school.

The first DHM was issued on March 18 to Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties and is in effect until April 30.

The second DHM was issued a week later on March 25 for Dodge, Lancaster, Saunders, and Washington counties and in effect until at least May 6.

The third DHM was issued on Saturday for Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York counties until May 6 unless renewed.

Also, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has issued a DHM that will last until May 6.