Nebraska Game and Parks will host Family Nature Nights in Norfolk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting events to teach families about nature.

The six events are going to be held on select Thursdays in July, August and September, with the first taking place on July 15.

Each Family Nature Night will be at 6 p.m. at a Norfolk city park and highlight the unique nature-related opportunities of those outdoor spaces.

Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and must maintain 6-foot distancing.

These events are free, however, registration is required for each. The schedule, with registration links, is below.

Latest Stories