Nebraska farmers forced to consider euthanizing full-grown hogs or baby pigs

(KETV) – As more and more Nebraska meat processing plants close or slow down production, many of Nebraska’s 1,600 pork producers are closer to having to make a gut-wrenching decision.

“Some people are in dire straights. They have no place to go with the animals and they have to euthanize either the full-grown market animal or they have to euthanize the baby pigs coming in,” said Terry O’Neel, a hog producer near Friend.

O’Neel said, on Monday, the place where he usually sells his hogs, the Smithfield Foods processing plant in Crete, was operating at a third of its normal capacity.

“Pigs are backing up, that’s what’s happening,” O’Neel said.

On one end of the pork pipeline, O’Neel has sows ready to give birth and other he has hogs ready for market.

“Well, some people think you can just shut it off. That doesn’t work in the farming business,” O’Neel said.

He is fortunate, he has enough room to buy some time by moving some pigs into older barns and feeding them a different diet.

“So they don’t grow as fast but they are still going to get big,” O’Neel said.

When the hogs reach a certain weight, O’Neel said the meat processors won’t take them.

“We’ve got probably two, three weeks tops before we have to start making these tough decisions,” O’Neel said.

Decisions that some producers in Minnesota and Iowa have already had to make.

“The industry, as a whole, is in dire straights,” said Nebraska Pork Producer Association President John Csukker.

He said nationwide, there are 150,000 hogs a day ready to be processed with nowhere to go.

“It’s just not something that is not in our DNA, is when a hog farmer has to make that decision to put down or euthanize these large animals,” Csukker said.

He said the COVID-19 crisis comes at a time when farmers were already under financial stress due to several years of low prices.

“We need some relief from the federal level without restrictions,” Csukker said.

“We need some type of grant or loans or even indemnification payments if we have to euthanize any animals,” Csukker said.

O’Neel said most hogs today are not genetically suited to be put in outdoor pens.

“Turn them outside they are going to sunburn really bad,” O’Neel said.

And they will still get too large.

He said without the processing plants resuming normal production, the options are quickly running out.

“This economically devastating as well as emotionally devastating to a lot of farmers,” O’Neel said.

O’Neel said the natural resource district and national pork producers association have contingency plans to dispose of thousands of carcasses if producers have to euthanize livestock.

