Katobi was stolen from Stanton Nebraska and found in Colorado. Photo courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s office.

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska family’s cat was returned home from Colorado after being missing for several months.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s office, law enforcement was notified that a cat named Katobi was stolen from the Woodland Park neighborhood in May.

Officials concluded that their suspect was a college student who had returned home to Colorado. Upon contacting the student, he denied having any knowledge about the cat, according to the release.

On Friday, the release indicated that Thornton County Police Department and the Routt County Humane Society in Colorado assisted in finding Katobi through a microchip scan.

After notifying the Stanton County Sheriff that Katobi had been found, they contacted the student again who admitted to taking the feline. The release specified that he took the cat from Woodland Park when he was in the process of moving out of his rental house that was nearby and returned to Colorado.

The release stated that the student agreed to pay for the costs of returning Katobi to his family, so Katobi’s family agreed to not press charges.

Katobi made it home on Sunday morning after a 10-hour drive from Colorado, and the release specified that his family is very thankful and relieved.