Nebraska eyes new prison projects to ease crowding

FILE- In this June 5, 2003, file photo, the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincoln, Neb., is seen beyond a fence of razor wire. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say they’re looking to build new prison space to ease chronic overcrowding that’s expected to worsen over time.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said Tuesday he plans to seek more information about possible new construction projects.

One idea is a facility built by a private developer and leased to Nebraska until the state eventually owns it.

Frakes faced questions earlier this month from lawmakers who voiced concern that Nebraska’s inmate population will continue growing and outpace the state’s efforts to add more space.

